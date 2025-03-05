Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Featured
March 5, 2025

Things To Do in Augusta This Weekend: March 7-March 9

March 6, 2025

This Day in Top 40 History: March 6

March 5, 2025

Meta and DC BLOX To Build Data Centers in Aiken County, Promising Tax Windfall

March 4, 2025

St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations in the CSRA

Netflix Email Scam: What You Need to Know 

February 11, 2025

Piedmont Augusta Launches Women’s Heart Screening Program as Deaths Rise in Georgia

AARP Offers Free Tax Help at Aiken Library For Seniors and Low Income Residents

March 5, 2025

What is ‘Floodlighting’ and Why is it Making Singles Wary of Dating Again? 

‘Mamma Mia!’ Returns to Broadway 

Don't Miss

Preferred Pros of Augusta

Beasley Best Community Of Caring

Subscribe To The Sunny 102.7 Newsletter

June 29, 2023

Love Your Next Gig – Augusta

Download The Free Sunny 102.7 App

Sunny Connection Central

Stream Sunny 102.7 on Your Alexa

Advertise With Sunny 102.7

Local News
March 7, 2025

Georgia Spot Named Great for a Family Vacation

New System at Aiken Shelter Aims To Personalize The Adoption Experience

March 6, 2025

Aiken Towne Park Development Adds Apartments, Retail Space for 2025 Opening

4th Annual HBCU Baseball Classic Coming to SRP Park in March 2025

Georgia Science Museum Named One of America’s Best

March 5, 2025

Things To Do in Augusta This Weekend: March 7-March 9

Augusta Museum That’s Worth a Visit

Meta and DC BLOX To Build Data Centers in Aiken County, Promising Tax Windfall

Columbia County Libraries To Host Student Art Show

View More

Music
March 7, 2025

Fans Worried About Drake’s Gambling After Viral Club Video

Selena Gomez Lets Fiancé Benny Blanco Try Her Rare Beauty Makeup in Hilarious Video

This Day in Top 40 History: March 7

March 6, 2025

Celebrating Lady Gaga’s ‘MAYHEM’ With Top Fashion Moments

Mexico Tourism Board: Fyre Fest 2 ‘Does Not Exist’ 

This Day in Top 40 History: March 6

March 5, 2025

Post Malone to Host Free ‘Travelin’ Tailgate’ Parties Before Stadium Tour Shows

Adam Levine on ‘The Voice’ Season 27: ‘I Can’t Wait to Coach Country’ 

Doechii Faces ‘Anxiety’ Head-On With New Single

View More

Entertainment
March 7, 2025

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa: Causes of Death Revealed

DCU vs. Superman Co-Creator’s Estate: David Corenswet-Led Movie Might Not Be Available in 4 Countries

Kevin Bacon is a Demon Bounty Hunter on Amazon Prime’s ‘The Bondsman’ 

‘Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke’: 4 Shocking Facts About Hulu’s Hit Docuseries

Angelina Jolie and Daughter Zahara: Brunch, Bonding, and a Bold Keynote Speech 

March 5, 2025

Disney Drops Snow White Merch Ahead of the Rachel Zegler-Led Film 

‘Mamma Mia!’ Returns to Broadway 

Simu Liu Takes Over ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ with Only 5 Minutes to Prepare 

Disney Cancels “Tiana” Series Based on The Princess and the Frog Characters

View More

Lifestyle
February 25, 2025

Augusta GreenJackets Game Day Job Fair – March 1st

February 21, 2025

Wendy’s Adds Girl Scout Thin Mints Frosty to Menu

February 6, 2025

Dunkin’ Releases New DunKings & DunQueens Gear, Teams with Juicy Couture for Super Bowl Push

February 5, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter Leads ‘Doll-Core’ Trend Revolution in Fashion and Pop Culture

February 4, 2025

McDonald’s Brings Back Shamrock Shake, Revives 1975 Mascot Uncle O’Grimacey

February 3, 2025

Dunkin’ Gives First Look at Super Bowl Ad featuring Affleck Brothers, Strong During Grammys

February is American Heart Month

February is American Heart Month

January 27, 2025

101-Year-Old South Carolina Man Helps Build Giant Snowman

View More

Episodes

IndyCar Driver Will Power

05:29 Download Feb 28th

Kia Gets It Right and Sim Racing at Superlap

16:56 Download Feb 20th

Reunification!

33:05 Download Feb 14th

Fox Sports Chris Myers – Daytona, Earnhardt, New Book

09:31 Download Feb 6th

David Feherty On LIV’s Deal With FOX Sports

10:42 Download Feb 3rd

Three Reviews – Three Different Reasons To Love Them

10:18 Download Jan 30th

Fore Please! Now Driving The Cholitas!

24:06 Download Jan 29th

Can We Get A Shot Clock?!

39:40 Download Jan 22nd

Roger Penske / Joseph Newgarden / 2025 GMC Sierra 2500 4WD Denali

15:13 Download Jan 21st

View More

Podcasts

David Feherty On LIV’s Deal With FOX Sports

10:42 Download Feb 3rd

Dr. Wheeler, How Do We Make Healthcare More Affordable?

25:02 Download May 9th, 2024

Beatles Minute – week of October 14, 2024

01:50 Download Oct 14th, 2024

IndyCar Driver Will Power

05:29 Download Feb 28th

Reunification!

33:05 Download Feb 14th

Universal Orlando Resort Announces Mardi Gras Concert Lineup

14:48 Download Jan 19th, 2023

Contests

Sunny’s At Work Network Payday!