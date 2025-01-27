Jonas Brothers Share Hilarious Childhood Memories in Viral TikTok Trend

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on May 12, 2023 in New York City.

Thank goodness TikTok is back—because if there’s one thing it guarantees, it’s that we’ll never miss a trend. Lately, the “you’re so funny” trend has been making waves, and it’s all about people hilariously revisiting their childhood traumas. Even the Jonas Brothers couldn’t resist joining in, sharing some of their own cringey and awkward memories.

Joe Jonas kicked things off with a story that’s both funny and slightly terrifying. He shared, “’You’re so funny.’ Thanks, when I was a kid I got my head stuck in a metal fence and no one could get it out, so they called the janitor, he couldn’t get it out, so then they called the police, and they couldn’t get [it] out, so then they eventually called the fire department and they finally cut me out.” Oh, and the cherry on top? He mentioned in the caption that the whole ordeal lasted “6 hours.”

Nick Jonas followed up with his own throwback to a less-than-fun moment in Sunday school. He wrote, “‘You’re so funny’ Thanks, I was scolded in Sunday school for announcing it was my 9th birthday, and making it about myself.” His caption? A sarcastic little “Bless up.”

And Kevin Jonas kept it simple yet perfectly awkward. He posted, “‘You’re so funny’ Thanks, I was on the varsity bowling team.” He also gave a shoutout to the fan who convinced him to join his brothers, saying, “Live, love, bowling.”

This isn’t Joe Jonas’ first TikTok stroll down memory lane. Earlier this year, he joked about the infamous purity rings he and his brothers wore back in the 2000s. These rings became the thing everyone associated with the Jonas Brothers, symbolizing their commitment to abstinence. In a TikTok from January 3, Joe lip-synced to a dramatic audio clip while poking fun at the experience.

“When someone’s complaining to me but they never had to wear a piece of jewelry that let everybody know that they’re a virgin,” he captioned the video. Using a line from the movie Unhinged, he mouthed, “I don’t even think you really know what a bad day is.”

Joe also dropped the line “Triggered by accessories” in the caption and had fun replying to fans. One person admitted they “never expected” him to joke about the rings. His cheeky response? “[smirk emojis].” And when another fan confessed they wanted a purity ring because of the Jonas Brothers, he simply replied, “Yes.”

