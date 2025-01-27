Richmond County Magnet Schools Sweep National Merit Awards for Excellence and Distinction

Richmond County’s magnet schools just knocked it out of the park. Three schools earned top national awards from Magnet Schools of America, making 2024 another outstanding year for the district’s specialty programs.

Two standout schools – C.T. Walker Traditional and John S. Davidson Fine Arts – earned National Merit School of Excellence Awards. Meanwhile, A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering took home the National Merit School of Distinction Award.

“These awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and collaborative efforts of our students and staff,” said Dr. Malinda Cobb, Interim Superintendent of Schools, to WRDW News.

The recognition wasn’t handed out lightly. Officials spent months evaluating each school’s teaching approaches, student performance, classroom diversity, and community engagement. Now, Walker and Davidson are in the running for the country’s top magnet school spot in their categories.

Nashville will welcome educational leaders from these schools at the Magnet Schools of America’s National Conference next spring. From April 7-10, 2025, winning schools will share their best classroom strategies. At the Nashville event, teachers will learn from the most successful programs. Through presentations and workshops, they’ll discover new ways to improve their schools.

Each school excels in its own area. Walker focuses on communications, Davidson nurtures creativity through arts, while A.R. Johnson takes on advanced health sciences and engineering projects.

Walker keeps racking up awards, earning eight since 2018. Davidson has collected an impressive dozen awards over time. A.R. Johnson’s two straight wins show they’re on the rise.

Since ’96, Magnet Schools of America has kept pushing magnet schools forward. They look at everything – from teaching methods to community impact – before handing out these awards. Good news spreads fast. These wins help draw more talented students and skilled teachers. That’s how Richmond County keeps improving.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.