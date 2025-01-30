Chappell Roan Reflects on Grammy Nominations and Teases Big Night Ahead
Chappell Roan has shared an update ahead of the 67th Grammy Awards, which will take place this Sunday (February 2). She has earned six Grammy nominations following the success of her 2023 album The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year (Good Luck, Babe!), and Best New Artist.
Roan is also set to perform at the ceremony, and she previously hinted that if she wins, she plans to “say something controversial.” In an Instagram post shared (January 29), she reflected on her feelings leading up to the event.
“Hey girls I just woke up. Good morning booboos. It’s Grammy week,” she wrote. “I am very emo. My heart feels warm and fuzzy with all the support I have been given this past year.”
She continued, describing the experience as “incredible and scary and spiritual and confusing.”
Fans showed their support in the comments, with one writing, “You’re so it baby!!! Your authenticity is healing right now!!!” Another shared, “It’s perfectly normal to feel both sides of success, with all the positives comes equal negatives. Just figure out the best way to navigate it for yourself [heart emoji] super excited to see what you’re working on.”