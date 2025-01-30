Post Malone to Perform at Super Bowl Tailgate Ahead of Chiefs vs. Eagles
Post Malone is heading to New Orleans. On Wednesday (Jan. 29), it was announced that the superstar will perform at the official Super Bowl Tailgate, hosted by YouTube. He will take the stage in Louisiana just before the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9.
The event begins at 4 p.m. ET and will be livestreamed exclusively on YouTube. It will be part of a day filled with live music, including Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated Halftime Show performance featuring special guest SZA and Jon Batiste’s rendition of the national anthem.
This marks the first year that YouTube is sponsoring the event, but the tailgate concert tradition began during the pandemic when Miley Cyrus performed the inaugural show virtually. Since then, artists like The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys, Jason Derulo, and Gwen Stefani have headlined.
Post Malone has made several recent appearances at major football events. On Christmas Day, he joined Beyoncé during halftime at the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game, performing their collaboration “Levii’s Jeans” from Cowboy Carter. After the show, he wrote on X, “thank you @Beyonce so much for havin me out in Houston, and on your beautiful record. also, thank you for sharin your talent and art with the world. I love you.”
This won’t be his first time at the Super Bowl either. In 2024, he performed “America the Beautiful” before the Chiefs played the San Francisco 49ers, a game Kansas City won 25-22.