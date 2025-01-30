Things To Do in Augusta This Weekend: Jan. 31-Feb. 2

Alice Cooper will be at Bell Auditorium Friday night.

Augusta offers a vibrant lineup of events this weekend. Experience live music, from rock icon Alice Cooper to the classical crossover sounds of Vitamin String Quartet. Explore the 25th Anniversary Aiken Antique Show, attend the Columbia County Orchestra’s Beethoven VI Concert, or participate in the Rut Rogue 40s trail running event.

Alice Cooper: Too Close for Comfort Tour

What: Alice Cooper – Too Close for Comfort Tour

Alice Cooper – Too Close for Comfort Tour When: Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at 7.30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at 7.30 p.m. Where: The Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair St., Augusta

The Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair St., Augusta Cost: Ticket prices start at $49.75

Alice Cooper’s “Too Close for Comfort” Tour delivers a pure Alice Cooper show packed with iconic theatrics, including live snakes, a guillotine act, a straitjacket performance, and a towering 13-foot Frankenstein prop. The rock icon, who has five Grammy nominations and has influenced acts such as KISS, Slipknot, and Rob Zombie, will entertain you with popular hits, including “School’s Out,” “Elected,” “No More Mr. Nice Guy,” and “I’m Eighteen.”

Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton and Beyond Tour

What: Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton and Beyond Tour

Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton and Beyond Tour When: Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Where: Columbia County Performing Arts Center, 1000 Market St., Evans, Georgia

Columbia County Performing Arts Center, 1000 Market St., Evans, Georgia Cost: Check the official Columbia County Performing Arts Center website for up-to-date pricing

Vitamin String Quartet performs hits from Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and more for your weekend entertainment. Vitamin String Quartet has redefined classical crossover, earning global acclaim for their innovative covers of artists such as Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish. With over 2 billion streams and seven albums charting on the Billboard Classical and Classical Crossover Charts, they’ve has captivated audiences worldwide. Praised by Variety, Nylon, and the New York Observer, their recent work featured in seasons one and two of Netflix’s “Bridgerton” series, showcasing their timeless appeal.

Aiken Antique Show

What: 25th Anniversary Aiken Antique Show

25th Anniversary Aiken Antique Show When: Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. SW., Aiken, South Carolina

Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St. SW., Aiken, South Carolina Cost: Show and Sale tickets $20, Special Show Presentation tickets available for additional fees

Celebrate the 25th Anniversary Aiken Antique Show, featuring 21 premier Southeast dealers offering antique furniture, art, lighting, jewelry, rugs, vintage garden pieces, and more. Enjoy special events, such as the bourbon tasting on Friday, morning presentations, the Collector’s Café, and the Sunday Bloody Mary brunch. Highlights include “Green Connections” with Kirkland Moore and “Southern Interiors” with Tori Mellott. Don’t miss the Preview Party on Thursday to get things started.

Other Events

Augusta and the surrounding area are packed with diverse entertainment options this weekend. From live music and comedy to a classical concert and outdoor adventure, there’s something you’re sure to enjoy.

Vibes of ’95 : Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Miller Theater, 708 Broad St., Augusta

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Miller Theater, 708 Broad St., Augusta Beethoven VI Concert : Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at 3 p.m. at Kiokee Baptist Church, 2520 Ray Owens Road, Appling, Georgia

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at 3 p.m. at Kiokee Baptist Church, 2520 Ray Owens Road, Appling, Georgia Rut Rogue 40s: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025; check-in and bib pick-up from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and starting in Modoc, South Carolina

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.