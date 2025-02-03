Beyoncé Announces ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Dates Following Grammy Wins
Beyoncé has officially announced the dates for her highly anticipated “Cowboy Carter” tour. The 22-show tour will begin in April with four performances at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium before making stops in Chicago, East Rutherford, London, Paris, Houston, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.
Both London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium will host four shows, while Beyoncé will perform twice in Paris, Chicago, Houston, D.C., and Atlanta. Notably, her Washington, D.C. show on July 4 is expected to be a memorable Independence Day event.
Tickets will be available through multiple presales before the general sale begins on Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. local time via Live Nation. The BeyHive presale starts on Feb. 11 at 12 p.m., followed by an artist presale on Feb. 13 at the same time. Fans can register for the artist presale through Feb. 6 at 8 a.m. ET. Additional presales will be available for Citi, Verizon, and Mastercard members, and VIP travel packages—including premium tickets and hotel accommodations—are also being offered. More details can be found on Beyoncé’s official website.
At the Grammys, “Cowboy Carter” not only won Album of the Year but also took home awards for Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. In her acceptance speech, Beyoncé expressed her gratitude, saying, “It’s been many, many years. I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, for all of the hard work. I want to dedicate this to Miss [Linda] Martell, and I’ll just hopefully keep pushing forward, opening doors.”
Full list of tour dates:
April 28 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium
May 1 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium
May 4 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium
May 7 – Los Angeles, Calif. – SoFi Stadium
May 15 – Chicago, Ill. – Soldier Field
May 17 – Chicago, Ill. – Soldier Field
May 22 – East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium
May 24 – East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium
May 25 – East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium
May 28 – East Rutherford, N.J. – MetLife Stadium
June 5 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 7 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 10 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 12 – London, U.K. – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 19 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 21 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 28 – Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium
June 29 – Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium
July 4 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium
July 7 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium
July 10 – Atlanta, Ga. – Mercedes Benz Stadium
July 11 – Atlanta, Ga. – Mercedes Benz Stadium