Dunkin’ Gives First Look at Super Bowl Ad featuring Affleck Brothers, Strong During Grammys

The DunKings - Ben Affleck, Tom Brady, and Matt Damon in their Dunkin commercial tracksuits.

During the 2025 Grammy Awards, Dunkin’ showed off a preview of their upcoming Super Bowl commercial, bringing the Affleck brothers together with Jeremy Strong.

The teaser, called “The Bean Method,” features Strong lying in coffee grounds, getting into character. “We’re doing a Dunkin’ Donuts commercial, right? I’m just trying to find a way in. You’re from Boston, I’m from Boston. Dunkin’ is Boston. Boston is Paul Revere. One if by land, two if by sea. The red coats are coming,” Strong says in the teaser.

Following up on their hit “DunKings” campaign from last year – which landed second place in USA TODAY’s Ad Meter with over 160,000 votes – the new ad continues where Tom Brady and Matt Damon left off, after pushing sales to new heights.

Valentine’s Day 2024 was huge for the coffee chain. They broke their all-time donut sales record, while their song “Don’t Dunk Away at My Heart” pulled in 77,000 listeners on Spotify.

Their first Super Bowl ad in 2023 was a knockout – getting 7 billion media impressions. When they released their limited “DunKings” tracksuits, they sold out within minutes.

The teaser wraps up with some sibling jokes. When Strong mentions he needs three hours to prepare, Casey jokes about calling Damon instead. A quick “Suit up, America” message ends the preview, followed by the Super Bowl LIX date.