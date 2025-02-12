Ariana Grande Addresses Rumors of ‘Secret Marriage’ with Cynthia Erivo

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: (L-R) Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend as Universal Pictures presents special New York City WICKED Screening at Metrograph on December 03, 2024 in New York City.

Ariana Grande has definitely noticed how fans are obsessing over her chemistry with Cynthia Erivo during the Wicked promo tour—so much so that some even believe there’s something romantic happening between them in real life. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday (Feb. 11), the “Yes, And?” singer laughed off the speculation, saying, “People think we’re secretly married.”

It’s easy to see why fans adore their bond—Grande and Erivo have been inseparable, often supporting each other through emotional interviews and red-carpet moments. But some have taken things further, sparking rumors of a secret romance, despite the fact that both stars are in relationships; Grande has been dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater since 2023, while Erivo is reportedly in a long-term relationship with actress Lena Waithe.

So, why all the buzz? Grande chalks it up to “the Gelphie stuff,” referencing how fans “ship” their Wicked characters, Glinda and Elphaba. “I wish I could unsee some things,” she admitted, reacting to the flood of explicit fan art. “I mean, wow, I had a feeling, but I didn’t know it would be on this scale or this graphic.”

To be fair, the idea of Elphaba and Glinda being more than friends isn’t completely far-fetched. Grande herself has hinted at the possibility, saying she believes her character “might be a little in the closet.” In January, she told Variety, “[Glinda] loves Elphaba so much, and that forgiveness and that unconditional love that they share — I think they’re in love with each other.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Grande’s personal life has been caught up in Wicked-era gossip. Back in 2023, the internet went wild when news broke that she and Slater were dating after their respective divorces. She later slammed the media frenzy as “bulls—” in Vanity Fair, saying, “The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of it.”

Now, she’s learned to take rumors in stride, even if they still sting. “It will never be unpainful,” she told THR. “But also, I walk with the awareness that I’m an artist and this is a path that I’ve chosen. So I just try to protect myself so that I never start to resent the art.”

