Edgefield County Creates Big Rural Zoning District Covering 1,600 Properties

In a big step forward, Edgefield County approved a huge new zoning district recently, according to the Post and Courier. The large area is bigger than all other zoned areas put together, affecting about 1,600 properties in the southwestern part.

Planning Director Hart “Doc” Clark noted that this major change is the biggest zoning update in county history.

This change comes from a detailed five-year update of the county’s master plan, which wrapped up Jan. 7, 2025. Before becoming official, the council needs to conduct two additional readings and hold a public hearing.

While supporting farm-related businesses, the district stops dense housing projects. This helps prevent city sprawl without hurting farming operations.

The rules keep farming as the main focus, while bigger lot sizes show that the County Council listened to public feedback.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.