Things To Do in Augusta This Weekend: Feb. 14-Feb. 16

Valentine's Day weekend gives plenty of date night opportunities around the CSRA.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend in Augusta, Georgia, with various exciting events. Whether you’re looking for a romantic night out with live music, there are plenty of things to do in Augusta this weekend. With a forecasted decent weather weekend, Saturday and Sunday hopefully offer perfect opportunities for outdoor activities, such as the Valentine’s Couple Ride at Hilltop Riding Stable. Make this weekend memorable with these unforgettable experiences.

Unplugged: Valentine’s Day Edition – A Night of Live Music, Food, & Drinks

Celebrate the occasion with a special Valentine’s edition of “Unplugged: A Night of Live Music, Food, & Drinks.” Whether you’re single or coupled up, you can enjoy a night of live music, great food, and signature drinks. Hosted by Brotha Trav and featuring DJ Michael Mayhem, the event includes a live band performance by ChaVonne Campbell & TreSounds, a premium hookah experience, and an unforgettable vibe.

LOVE JONES: LOVE, LAUGHTER, AND SOUL

Those 21+ can celebrate Valentine’s Day at the 7th Annual “LOVE JONES: Love, Laughter, and Soul.” This exciting event uniquely combines live music and comedy, making it the perfect outing for couples or anyone looking to enjoy a night of entertainment. Featuring performances from National Recording Artist The Messenger, BET Comic View’s Double D, and Electric Violinist JaVonne Jones, this popular and successful event will surely deliver a memorable evening filled with love and laughter.

An Evening of Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne Performed by Bat Salad

Get ready for an unforgettable night with “An Evening of Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne,” performed by Bat Salad. This all-ages event is perfect for rock music fans, especially if you love the iconic sounds of Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne. With free venue parking available, this show offers a convenient and accessible experience for all ages, making it an excellent outing for families or groups with varied age ranges.

Other Events

Check out these exciting events happening in Augusta this weekend. Whether you’re in the mood for comedy, a unique date, or a glamorous awards ceremony, these events are perfect for making memories this Valentine’s weekend.

