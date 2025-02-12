‘Wicked’ Breaks Box Office Records

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Ariana Grande attends the 40th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival: Virtuosos Award at The Arlington Theatre on February 09, 2025 in Santa Barbara, California.

Universal Pictures will release “Wicked: For Good” in theaters Nov. 21, 2025. The first film keeps breaking records with more than $634 million in worldwide ticket sales.

The second film picks up immediately after the performance of “Defying Gravity” at the end of the first and follows the growing conflict between Elphaba and Glinda. The first movie’s success pushed it past “Mamma Mia!” ($611 million in 2008) to become the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation, Broadway World reports.

Jon M. Chu returns to direct part two, promising to uncover more secrets in the Land of Oz. The story will show how choices made in the first film affect the characters’ lives going forward.

“I think the second movie really embodies unconditional love and forgiveness and friendship. And you’ll have to wait and see, but it is quite different,” Ariana Grande revealed at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, according to People.com.

Both Grande and Cynthia Erivo were nominated for SAG Awards and Oscars, with ceremonies happening Feb. 23 and March 2, respectively. The two stars shared their Oscar news through text messages.

The tale comes from Gregory Maguire’s 1995 take on L. Frank Baum’s original ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,’ published in 1900. After its San Francisco test run, the stage version opened at the Gershwin Theatre on Oct. 8, 2003.

This movie brings fresh energy to the stage hit that first captivated audiences at the Curran Theatre. As awards season approaches, cast interviews reveal behind-the-scenes stories while fans speculate about upcoming scenes.