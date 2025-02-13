The Weeknd Releases Final Album, Announces Retirement of Musical Persona

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: The Weeknd performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Abel Tesfaye says that he has dropped his final work as The Weeknd. The 90-minute musical journey “Hurry Up Tomorrow” was released on Jan. 31, 2025, signaling the end of his chart-topping alter ego.

“You have a persona, but then you have the competition of it all. It becomes this rat race: more accolades, more success, more shows, more albums, more awards, and more No. 1s. It never ends until you end it,” Tesfaye told Variety.

His 22-track farewell wraps up a three-part story that began with “After Hours” and “Dawn FM.” New sounds mix with features from Travis Scott, Anitta, Playboi Carti, and frequent collaborator Lana Del Rey.

The “Cry for Me” video came out on Feb. 11. Filmed by Tesfaye, the video shows him walking through city streets in hooded clothes, mixed with scenes of a woman crying black tears.

His voice breaks through on the track’s hook: “And I hope you cry for me like I cry for you.” Dark synths pulse under the vocals in his signature style.

Fans can catch “Hurry Up Tomorrow” on the big screen soon. The film features Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan and comes to theaters on May 16, 2025.

Before saying goodbye, Tesfaye will take over stadiums one final time. The “After Hours Til Dawn” tour starts in May 2025 and runs through September. Tickets are on sale now.