Wendy Williams Reportedly Fights for Freedom, Denies Dementia Claims
Wendy Williams is fighting for her freedom. According to a report from TMZ, she signed an affidavit on Wednesday (Feb. 12) asking a judge to release her from her court-ordered guardianship.
In the legal document, Wendy says she has “regained capacity” and no longer needs someone making decisions for her. She also denies having Frontotemporal Dementia, a condition doctors previously claimed she had.
Next Tuesday, Wendy will be evaluated by a doctor—one she chose through her attorney, who is helping her fight to end the guardianship. The following day, her lawyer will file an Emergency Order to Show Cause, which is basically a petition to force the judge to take action.
If the judge refuses to end the guardianship, TMZ reports that Wendy will push for a jury trial, where everyday people—not just a judge—will decide if she can take back control of her life.
This battle comes right after the release of TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy, a documentary now streaming on Tubi. In it, Wendy opens up about her difficult life inside a New York facility, which she describes as feeling like “a prison.”
In the doc, the former talk show host revealed that she’s only been allowed outside twice in the past 30 days. “No, no. I am not allowed to go out. I can call you, but you can’t call me,” she told Harvey Levin. “In the last 30 days I went out twice.”
She also isn’t allowed to have visitors, so TMZ filmed her from the sidewalk as she stood looking out from her fifth-story window.
Wendy believes the system has completely failed her, arguing that she is not “cognitively impaired” and making it clear: “I want my freedom back.”
“This system has failed from top to bottom regarding this guardian and everybody involved with that,” she said in the documentary.