This Day in Top 40 History: February 14

Feb. 14 is notable not only for being Valentine’s Day but also for memorable Top 40 milestones and events throughout history. On this day, the movie Wayne’s World premiered in the U.S. with music by well-known musical artists. In addition, Feb. 14 saw Bon Jovi’s monster hit “Livin’ on a Prayer” begin its four-week chart-topping run.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Many songs we still love to this day were recorded or released on Feb. 14, such as:

Aretha Franklin recorded “Respect” at Atlantic Records in New York City. While Otis Redding first wrote and recorded this song, it was Franklin’s version that made it a hit, with this becoming her signature song. 1985: Superstar Whitney Houston released her self-titled debut album on this day. Houston went on to become one of the top singers and performers of all time, winning several Grammy Awards throughout her career.

Cultural Milestones

On this day in history, movies and musicians have had a major impact on culture. For example:

The rock band Steppenwolf announced they were breaking up on Valentine’s Day. Today, fans remember this group for their hard-driving songs such as “Born to Be Wild” and “Magic Carpet Ride.” This influential band recorded 13 studio albums during their time together. 1992: The fun, satirical movie Wayne’s World was released with Mike Myers and Dana Carvey playing TV show hosts Wayne and Garth. Hit songs from this legendary movie include Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Foxy Lady” by Jimi Hendrix.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From small beginnings to chart-toppers, Feb. 14 has seen notable events, including:

The Who played at the University of Leeds. The record from this legendary performance, “Live at Leeds,” became one of the best-selling albums of all time. 1987: Bon Jovi reached the top of the charts with “Livin’ on a Prayer.” This arena-rock song stayed at number one for four straight weeks.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Musical artists and performers have helped change the landscape of the music industry with events on Feb. 14. These have included:

John Lennon and Yoko Ono started cohosting the daytime television show, The Mike Douglas Show. They wanted to share their utopian vision of life and bring counterculture music to the mainstream. 2001: Prince launched his NPG Music Club, named after his New Power Generation band. This subscription-based music club used a software/player download manager for subscribers to access songs.

Songs from the Wayne’s World movie resurrected older bands, Whitney Houston released her debut album, and musicians starred on TV. Feb. 14 has seen many notable performances and industry changes that still reverberate today.