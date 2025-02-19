Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Caribou Coffee Plans First South Carolina Location in North Augusta

Placeholder Shilloutte User Image
Author Rebecca Allen

North Augusta is getting a new Caribou Coffee at 1029 Edgefield Rd. The 788-square-foot shop is the chain’s first step into South Carolina, taking over an old Checkers location near I-20’s Exit 5.

DLP Construction from Alpharetta will handle turning it into a drive-thru-only coffee spot. Located next to a Food Lion plaza, this new shop adds to the area’s coffee scene, with Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, and Trellis Coffee Bar all within a mile of each other.

Andy and Drew Pye are leading this project — their second one after turning another Checkers into a Caribou Coffee on Augusta’s Walton Way last fall.

Caribou Coffee began in 1992 and now has 750 locations worldwide.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.

Brighten Your Day With The Sunny Side Up Newsletter

You'll be in the know on music and entertainment news, giveaways, and what's happening in the CRSA.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Placeholder Shilloutte User Image
Author Rebecca Allen
Category:

More Human Interest

Load More