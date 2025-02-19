Masters Week Concert Rock Fore! Dough Returns for 21st Year, Tickets on Sale Now

Cole Swindell picked the energy up and ran with it when he took the stage at Rock Fore! Dough. He was happy to be back in his home state!

The popular Drive for Show, Rock Fore! Dough concert is coming back to Evans Towne Center Park this April 8, 2025. Celebrating its 21st year at Lady A Pavilion, this Masters Week favorite continues to support youth golf programs.

The concert is a fundraising event for First Tee-Augusta, which helps support youth golf programs in the area.

“Every year we say how grateful we are to have had the support of this community at Rock Fore! Dough for so long,” First Tee Augusta Executive Director Jill Brown in a a media release to The Post and Courier. “However, this year seems extra special. After the devastation Hurricane Helene caused to our area, and specifically at First Tee Augusta, we are more thankful than ever to come together as a community to enjoy great music, friends and golf.”

Tickets went on sale Feb. 14 for $30. After they announce the lineup, tickets will cost $40. If you wait until the day of the show, you’ll pay $50. Kids under five can get in free with an adult who has a ticket.

You can grab VIP eight-person packages at RockForeDough.com/vip.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.