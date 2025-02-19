Megan Thee Stallion Launches Chicas Divertidas Tequila: ‘Enter your CHICAS ERA!’

Megan Thee Stallion introduced her new tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas, which includes two premium offerings – Blanco and Reposado.

Megan Thee Stallion just turned 30, and she’s celebrating in style—by launching her very own tequila brand! On February 15, the artist unveiled Chicas Divertidas, a premium tequila that comes in two unique flavors.

“As someone who values good vibes and great memories, I knew I wanted to create a tequila that was designed to be shared and savored with my Hotties,” Megan shared in a statement. “Smooth, sultry, and premium. This process has been years in the making, and I’m so proud to take this next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and launch this brand.”

She added, “I know the Hotties are ready, it’s time to give them a drink made by me! I’m excited to share this labor of love with you all and hope you are inspired to enter your CHICAS ERA!”

Made from 100% Blue Weber agave sourced from the volcanic highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, Chicas Divertidas is crafted at the Casa Centinela distillery. The brand features two varieties: Blanco—described as “the ultimate pass-and-pour spirit” with hints of citrus, rosemary, and green tea—and Reposado, which offers a richer flavor with notes of caramelized agave, American oak, and cooking spices.

For those eager to get a taste, both tequilas are available for pre-order at ChicasDivertidasTequila.com and ReserveBar.com, with limited retail availability in select U.S. stores.

This isn’t Megan’s first time making waves in the food and beverage world. Back in 2021, she teamed up with Popeyes to release a limited-edition “Hottie” Sauce, a bold and spicy condiment inspired by her fiery personality.

Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce Catch the #MegsHottieSauce heating things up at your local Popeyes 👀🔥 Posted by Popeyes on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Then, in 2022, she partnered with Goldbelly to create Megan’s H-Town Hottie Pie, a twist on pecan pie featuring pretzels, coconut, pecans, and butterscotch chips.

Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.