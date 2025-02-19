Megan Thee Stallion Launches Chicas Divertidas Tequila: ‘Enter your CHICAS ERA!’
Megan Thee Stallion just turned 30, and she’s celebrating in style—by launching her very own tequila brand! On February 15, the artist unveiled Chicas Divertidas, a premium tequila that comes in two unique flavors.
“As someone who values good vibes and great memories, I knew I wanted to create a tequila that was designed to be shared and savored with my Hotties,” Megan shared in a statement. “Smooth, sultry, and premium. This process has been years in the making, and I’m so proud to take this next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and launch this brand.”
She added, “I know the Hotties are ready, it’s time to give them a drink made by me! I’m excited to share this labor of love with you all and hope you are inspired to enter your CHICAS ERA!”
Made from 100% Blue Weber agave sourced from the volcanic highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, Chicas Divertidas is crafted at the Casa Centinela distillery. The brand features two varieties: Blanco—described as “the ultimate pass-and-pour spirit” with hints of citrus, rosemary, and green tea—and Reposado, which offers a richer flavor with notes of caramelized agave, American oak, and cooking spices.
For those eager to get a taste, both tequilas are available for pre-order at ChicasDivertidasTequila.com and ReserveBar.com, with limited retail availability in select U.S. stores.
This isn’t Megan’s first time making waves in the food and beverage world. Back in 2021, she teamed up with Popeyes to release a limited-edition “Hottie” Sauce, a bold and spicy condiment inspired by her fiery personality.
Then, in 2022, she partnered with Goldbelly to create Megan’s H-Town Hottie Pie, a twist on pecan pie featuring pretzels, coconut, pecans, and butterscotch chips.