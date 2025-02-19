Things To Do in Augusta This Weekend: Feb. 21-Feb. 23

There’s an exciting mix of live music, cultural events, and unique experiences this weekend in Augusta, Georgia. There’s something for everyone, from a tribute to Led Zeppelin to a community fundraiser supporting local education. Are you into outdoor adventures, art, or athletic challenges? These events will make your weekend memorable.

ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

What: ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience When: Friday, Feb. 21, at 7.30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21, at 7.30 p.m. Where: Miller Theater, 708 Broad St.

Miller Theater, 708 Broad St. Cost: $38.50 to $48.50

ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience perfectly captures the look, sound, and on-stage chemistry of the legendary rock band, offering you the chance to relive Zeppelin’s magic live. Established in the mid-1990s, ZOSO has performed over 4,500 shows in 28 years, earning praise as “head and shoulders above all other Led Zeppelin tributes” from the L.A. Times and “the closest to the original” from the Chicago Sun-Times. Led by founder Matt Jernigan on vocals, the band features multi-instrumentalist Adam Sandling, powerhouse drummer Bevan Davies, and lead guitarist James Volpe Rotondi, who joined in 2022.

Coloring Outside the Lines Art GALA-ry and Silent Auction

What: Coloring Outside the Lines Art GALA-ry and Silent Auction

Coloring Outside the Lines Art GALA-ry and Silent Auction When: Saturday, Feb. 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where: The Hub for Community Innovation, 631 Chafee Ave.

The Hub for Community Innovation, 631 Chafee Ave. Cost: $85

The second annual Westabou Academic Fundraiser Event promises an engaging evening, blending visual, culinary, and performing arts for a great cause. Coloring Outside the Lines Art GALA-ry and Silent Auction support the Westabou Scholarship Fund, which provides Montessori education for students in financial need. With 50% of Westabou students relying on scholarships, this fundraiser helps create an inclusive, child-centered learning environment. Adults 21 and over are invited to attend, with two complimentary drink vouchers included with ticket purchase. Join us in supporting local education initiatives while enjoying a night of art, culture, and community.

Phinizy Swamp Nature Park Eco Explorer Experience

What: Phinizy Swamp Nature Park Eco Explorer Experience

Phinizy Swamp Nature Park Eco Explorer Experience When: Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Phinizy Center for Water Sciences, 1858 Lock and Dam Road

Phinizy Center for Water Sciences, 1858 Lock and Dam Road Cost: $26.03

The Eco Explorer experience at Phinizy Swamp Nature Park allows you to step into a scientist’s shoes by evaluating Augusta’s water quality. For a 1.5- to 2-hour outdoor adventure, don waders to collect, assess, and analyze water samples and learn about the crucial work to maintain clean and safe water in the region. It’s a hands-on way to explore Augusta’s natural beauty and engage in meaningful environmental work.

Other Weekend Events

This weekend in Augusta offers a variety of exciting events, from live music and cultural celebrations to athletic challenges. If you want to enjoy a performance, participate in a festival, or get active, there’s something for everyone.

Tyler Braden Live Performance . Saturday, Feb. 22, from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Dirty Boots, 917 Broad St.

Saturday, Feb. 22, from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Dirty Boots, 917 Broad St. “A Black History Celebration” Festival. Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Grover C. Maxwell Performing Arts Theatre, 2500 Walton Way.

Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Grover C. Maxwell Performing Arts Theatre, 2500 Walton Way. Augusta Half Marathon/10K/5K. Saturday, Feb. 22, starting at 7:15 a.m. at Georgia Regents University, 2500 Walton Way.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.