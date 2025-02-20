Augusta Arts Council Pushes Back Golden Blocks Mural Ceremony to March

The stunning new Golden Blocks mural by artist Theron Cartwright on Laney Walker Boulevard.

Rough weather forced the Greater Augusta Arts Council to move its ribbon-cutting event for the “Golden Blocks: A Community Built on the Shoulders of Giants” by Theron Cartwright mural. The new date is now March 7, 2025, at 10:30 a.m.

At 1134 Laney Walker Blvd., people will gather just before Fresh Startz opens up. Thanks to help from the Porter Fleming Foundation, this mural stands as a tribute to Black heritage in the historic Laney-Walker and Bethlehem areas.

Back in February 2024, artist Theron Cartwright began sketching and painting the wall. His design captures local musicians from Augusta’s riverside, showing progress in the Golden Blocks initiative.

The March reveal will bring together city officials and family members of those shown in the artwork. After the ceremony, Fresh Startz will remain open until 1 p.m. for visitors.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.