Lady Gaga Confirms ‘Telephone’ Sequel, Teases Beyoncé’s Return

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Lady Gaga attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures "Joker: Folie a Deux" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

For nearly 16 years, fans have been waiting for the next chapter of Lady Gaga and Beyoncé’s epic “Telephone” music video. The 2010 visual ended with a dramatic Thelma & Louise-style escape and the words, “To be continued…” Now, it looks like that promise is finally coming true.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair for their popular lie detector test segment, Lady Gaga was asked the question fans have been dying to know: Is “Telephone” getting a sequel? Her answer? “Yes.” However, she admitted she doesn’t know when it will happen.

And what about Beyoncé—will she be part of it again? Gaga played it cool, simply replying, “Maybe.”

Fans first started speculating about a continuation last year, thanks to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter teaser during the 2024 Super Bowl. In the clip, she’s seen driving a taxi through a vast, empty landscape, which many believe resembles scenes from “Telephone.” In that music video, Beyoncé helped break Gaga out of prison, and the two sped away in a red-and-yellow truck called the “p—- wagon.”

Excited fans have been discussing the possible sequel online. One Reddit user confidently predicted, “I am calling it now… it’s in Act iii.” Another praised Vanity Fair for asking the big question, writing, “Vanity Fair are doing gods work with this question.” Others are analyzing Gaga’s response, with one fan wondering, “So she told the truth about it being continued but also told the truth about she didn’t know when. So it’s prob not done yet but perhaps in the works???”

While there’s no official release date, one thing is clear—something is brewing, and fans are more eager than ever to see what comes next.

