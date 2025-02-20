This Day in Top 40 History: February 20

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 17: Katy Perry performs on the opening night of her 'California Dreams' UK tour at Hammersmith Apollo on March 17, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Lupin/Getty Images)

Feb. 20 is a significant day in Top 40 history. We saw the birth of pop star Rihanna, the kick-off of Katy Perry’s 124-show tour, and the beginning of Cher’s divorce from her then-husband Sonny Bono. Big stars like Bruno Mars went on tour on this day, and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” held No.1 on the Billboard charts.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The following milestones and hits emerged on Feb. 20:

1988: Superstar Rihanna was born on Feb. 20 in Saint Michael, Barbados. She won 34 Grammy nominations, nine wins, and over 100 million Recording Industry Association of America gold and platinum certifications.

Cultural Milestones

The following producers and artists influenced Top 40 culture:

1991: Record producer and performer Quincy Jones won Album of the Year at the 33rd Grammy Awards. Throughout his career, Jones won 28 awards and is the second-highest winner in Grammy history.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Songs and performances that occurred on Feb. 20 include:

1993: Whitney Houston’s chart-topping song, “I Will Always Love You,” was still No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. By the end of Feb. 20, this song had remained in this spot for 15 weeks.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Weddings, divorces, and illness created changes and challenges in the music industry.

1974: Cher, of the husband-and-wife pop duo Sonny and Cher, filed for divorce from Sonny Bono. Soon after her divorce, Cher married rock star Gregg Allman, and they had a son together.

Popular Top 40 musicians and performers have a lasting impact on the music industry and their fans. Feb. 20 has seen several events that still influence the Top 40 today.