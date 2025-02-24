Bad Bunny: His ‘El Club’ Video Explores Dark Themes with Surreal Visual Mastery

Bad Bunny released “El Club,” the first video from his latest album, “I should have taken more photos.” The video blends island rhythms with storytelling, taking viewers through a nightclub that turns into something darker.

Filmed by Stillz, the video opens with flashing club lights. It then moves into murkier territory, featuring plena — music rooted in Puerto Rico’s Afro-Indigenous heritage.

We see the artist sitting at home, watching the Goya Awards. The mood changes, and the final two minutes unfold into an experimental sequence of bizarre images and sounds that break away from the song’s beat.

Special effects create dreamlike moments throughout. In one shot, flames wrap around Bad Bunny’s body. Later, he buries memories beneath his homeland’s flag.

According to Neon Music, the lyrics speak about lost love: “What could my ex be doing? Haven’t seen her around for a while / Could it be she’s over me and doing fine?”

Through Puerto Rican imagery, the video makes clear political statements. These visuals tie into his recent comments about island issues.

Just hours after the music video’s release, views and streams hit the millions. Every scene and sound work together to tell Bad Bunny’s powerful story.