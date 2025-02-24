Bad Bunny’s ‘Saint Barths’ Cap Takes Fashion World by Storm, Fans Eager to Copy Iconic Look

A tourist shop hat from Saint Barthélemy has grabbed attention since Bad Bunny began sporting it this month. Made of beige cotton, the simple accessory keeps popping up at major events.

The plain cap, with its “Saint Barths West Indies” stitching and palm tree design, comes from Chamade Saint Barth in Gustavia. Bad Bunny first rocked it with designer clothes at Calvin Klein’s winter show.

He’s since worn it while watching the 2025 Super Bowl and during his Saturday Night Live appearance on Feb. 17. The hat’s sudden popularity has fans eager to get their hands on one.

Chamade Saint Barth sits in the heart of Gustavia, selling local goods and beach essentials. Tourists crowd into the tiny shop, hoping to grab authentic Caribbean items.

The hat’s appeal comes from its mix of cheap tourist shop vibes with high-end fashion, explained Highsnobiety. This combo fits Bad Bunny’s style of pairing casual wear with luxury brands.

Fashion experts note how the cap connects to his Puerto Rican roots and Caribbean culture. Bad Bunny’s fashion choices, including his recent team-up with Adidas last month, keep turning heads.

The exact hat isn’t available online, which makes it more in demand. The hype keeps building as this basic beach souvenir becomes one of the coolest accessories of the season.