Justin Bieber Can’t Wait to Get His Baby Boy on the Ice
Justin Bieber isn’t wasting any time when it comes to introducing his newborn son to the sport he loves. The singer, a lifelong hockey fan and now a proud new dad, has big plans for 6-month-old Jack Blues—starting with getting him on skates as soon as possible.
While taking part in Skate For LA Strong—a charity hockey game at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 23, benefiting those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires—Bieber spoke with the Los Angeles Kings’ media team about his little one’s future on the ice.
When asked how soon he planned to get Jack Blues skating, Bieber didn’t hesitate. “As soon as possible,” he said with a smile.
The reporter pressed further: “What is too early?”
“It’s never too early,” Bieber replied confidently.
Beyond his love for hockey, the “Peaches” singer also expressed how important it was for him to support those impacted by the devastating fires.
“This is everything,” he shared. “We’re just looking to have a good time and to just show that when we all come together, good things can happen.”
Bieber also brought some humor to the game, playfully “fighting” hockey legend Jeremy Roenick. In a clip posted by the LA Kings on X, the two could be seen throwing soft punches and laughing before a fellow player “broke it up.” Bieber then skated around, hyping up the crowd.
His passion for the sport extends beyond the rink—he’s already making sure Jack Blues grows up a hockey fan. Last month, he proudly shared a photo on Instagram of a special gift for his son: a blue and white Toronto Maple Leafs jersey featuring Auston Matthews’ number. The jersey even had a personal touch from the star player himself, with a heartfelt message written across the numbers.
“To JB Jr.,” it read. “Peace & Love.”
Bieber added his own caption: “4 baby jb,” hinting that he’ll hold onto the jersey until Jack Blues is big enough to wear it.