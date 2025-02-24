Starbucks Cutting 13 Drinks From It’s Menu and Reducing Workforce Nationwide

Starbucks has announced 13 drinks will be coming off the menu on March 4, and even more will be dropping later this year.

Be prepared, the Starbucks menu is about to see a big change, with several cuts coming to some of the coffee giant’s least popular items.

Starbucks announced that 13 drinks will come off the menu on March 4. Most of the drinks aren’t ordered very often, or have similar cousins on the menu, Starbucks said.

It’s all part of a dramatic reimagining of the Starbucks brand, which by the end of the year will see nearly 30 percent of its menu removed.

“We’re simplifying our menu to focus on fewer, more popular items, executed with excellence,” the company said in a release. “This will make way for innovation, help reduce wait times, improve quality and consistency, and align with our core identity as a coffee company.”

Starbucks told Today.com these would be the drinks dropped on March 4:

Iced Matcha Lemonade

Espresso Frappuccino, Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

Java Chip Frappuccino

Chai Crème Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino and White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino

and White Hot Chocolate

Royal English Breakfast Latte

Honey Almondmilk Flat White

The company did provide Today.com with some alternatives to all those options, that make it easy to still order your favorites. Check those out here.

Starbucks also announced it would be cutting around 1,100 jobs, plus “several hundred additional open and unfilled positions.”

It’s part of a strategy that new Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol calls “Back to Starbucks,” and is designed to help alleviate stress on store employees and improve customer experience.

“We are simplifying our structure, removing layers and duplication and creating smaller, more nimble teams,” Niccol said in a separate release. “Our intent is to operate more efficiently, increase accountability, reduce complexity and drive better integration. All with the goal of being more focused and able to drive greater impact on our priorities.”

It wasn’t all bad news from Starbucks, as they did soften the blow with the announcement that the popular line of Lavender drinks will come back this spring, as well as new Iced Cherry Chai and Jalapeno Chicken Pocket products.

