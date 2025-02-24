Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: Their New Puppy Sparks Engagement Rumors

After the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift found a bright spot by adding a new puppy to their family.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Jason Kelce talked about his little brother. He said the once free-spirited “Peter Pan” has grown up while maintaining his fun side since meeting Swift.

The Chiefs’ tight end said he has been blown away by Swift’s work habits: “Her work ethic, what I saw on that tour last year, was pretty remarkable.”

The pair started dating privately in the summer of 2023. Swift later told Time magazine they were already together when she first showed up at a game. Just weeks after watching that game from the stands, Swift showed her support by copying her boyfriend’s famous moves during a show in Toronto.

The puppy now lives with Swift’s three cats. Their new pet has already damaged some of Kelce’s furniture.

People started talking more about the couple’s potential wedding plans as Super Bowl LIX neared. Kelce shot down breakup rumors, saying they’re still going strong.