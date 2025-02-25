Aiken County Birders Break Local Species Record With 205 Sightings in 2024

In an incredible feat, two local bird enthusiasts broke the Aiken County record by spotting 205 different bird species in 2024, according to the Aiken Standard. Matt Malin hit the milestone number of 205, while Mary Jo Dawson reached an impressive 200, both surpassing the previous record of 196 set in 2022.

Bird watching has exploded in popularity across America. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reports that 96 million people observed birds last year, contributing $107 billion to the economy through their hobby.

What began as a friendly competition between two peers evolved into a groundbreaking year for local wildlife spotting. Both observers logged their discoveries on eBird, which monitors bird populations worldwide.

Their keen eyes spotted some unusual visitors — a Philadelphia Vireo and Lapland Longspur attracted groups of enthusiasts from surrounding communities. At Langley Pond Park, Dawson spotted a Cerulean Warbler.

Looking to 2025, the record-breakers aren’t slowing down. Malin hopes to explore birds in neighboring counties, while Dawson aims to focus on photography with new camera gear.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.