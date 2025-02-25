Augusta Library Hosts Third Annual Filmmakers Showcase With TV Star Karlton T. Clay

This spring, the Augusta-Richmond County Library invites movie lovers to its third annual Filmmakers Showcase. The March 1 event features six short films and special guest TV star Karlton T. Clay.

Starting at 10 a.m., guests will meet at the downtown branch on Telfair Street. This free event includes films such as “Peacemaker,” “We Survived the Fright,” “Mama Duke,” “TrailBlazers,” “Hope,” and the powerful “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project.”

At 11 a.m., Clay talks about breaking into streaming platforms. The main film screenings kick off at 12:30 p.m., with filmmakers answering questions from the audience at 2 p.m.

Members of the Augusta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. help out with this community event by serving lunch.

Registration is still open.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.