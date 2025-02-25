Georgia to Launch $6,500 School Choice Vouchers for Struggling Districts in March

Starting March 1, Georgia kicks off its Promise Scholarship Program, giving $6,500 tuition vouchers to students in underperforming public schools. The funding helps families have more options for their children’s education by offering them discounted private school toution.

Students need to be enrolled in public school in 2024-2025 to qualify. Incoming kindergartners for 2025-2026 can also sign up if they live near low-performing schools. In Richmond County, for example, since 42 schools don’t meet state standards, any student there can apply for a voucher based on school zones.

To receive funding, families need to prove they’ve lived in Georgia for 12 months, though this requirement is waived for active military families. The money can pay for tuition and books, plus things like transportation and tutoring.

Budget restrictions mean roughly 22,000 students can receive vouchers — about 1% of Georgia’s public school spending.

Chris Erwin, who heads the House Education Committee, is considering introducing a bill that only allows students attending the low-performing school rather than anyone who lives in the area to be eligible for the scholarship.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.