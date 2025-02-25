Augusta GreenJackets Game Day Job Fair – March 1st

If the past few years are any indication, there’s no shortage of events and games happening this year at SRP Park. It’s a great spot for a variety of events, and of course, the GreenJackets games. How would you like to be a part of it all and work at SRP Park during the 2025 season? If that sounds like something you’re interested in, mark your calendar for the game day job fair this Saturday, March 1st.

Job Fair At SRP Park

SRP Park, the Augusta GreenJackets, and the Oak View Group are gearing up for the 2025 baseball season, along with other SRP Park events, with a job fair this weekend.

On Saturday, March 1, 2025, SRP Park will host the job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Game Day Job Fair will be held in the WOW! Club of SRP Park. The address is 187 Railroad Avenue in North Augusta, SC. Applicants are instructed to enter by Rio Cantina.

While there, applicants will fill out a candidate form and take part in an interview. The press release says the process should take no longer than 30 minutes, and applicants will be hired onsite.

Work At SRP Park – Requirements

There are various positions the GreenJackets are looking to fill for the 2025 season. They are looking for hardworking, service-oriented individuals to join their team. The ideal candidate is event-loving, outgoing, reliable, and service-oriented.

To apply, you must be at least 16 years of age (before March 31). You must also be able to pass a background check and be able to work all home games between April and Labor Day. There will be other events throughout the season that candidates may be asked to work as needed.

SRP Park Will Be Hiring For The Following Positions:

Box Office Attendant

Grounds Crew

Cleaning Crew

Security

Retail Cashiers

Game Day Entertainment Staff

Shuttle & Van Cart Drivers

Videoboard Operators

Bat Boys/Girls/Clubhouse Attendant

Camera and Sound Crew

Ticket Takers & Ushers

Kid’s Zone Attendants

Parking Lot Attendants

Oak View Group Food & Beverage Will Be Hiring For:

In-Game Host/Emcee

Cooks

Wait Staff

Catering Attendants

For part-time positions with the Oak View Group, online applications are available HERE.

Also, if you’re planning to attend one of these Game Day Job Fairs, you can RSVP here.

There are benefits when you work at SRP Park. Members of the staff will receive a GreenJackets Staff Shirt and Hat for the season. They can also enjoy an employee discount on GreenJackets merchandise, and get tickets for GreenJackets Games (blackout dates apply). There will also be an end-of-the-season staff party.

To learn about more opportunities click here.

