Ke Huy Quan’s ‘Love Hurts’ to Stream Soon

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Ke Huy Quan speaks during his hand/footprint in cement ceremony at TCL Chinese Theater on February 03, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Ke Huy Quan had an interesting career. We all know him as the little kid, Harrison Ford’s sidekick ‘Short Round’ in the 1984 movie Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and as Data Wang in The Goonies. However, we had to wait a few decades to see him on screen again, as he quit acting (fortunately, only temporarily). He worked behind the camera as a production assistant, but thanks to 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians, his passion for acting was reignited.

He received a call to audition for the role of Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once which earned him his first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2023. After his win, opportunities came knocking on his door, one of those is to star in Love Hurts, his first leading role.

Ke Huy Quan’s Love Hurts’ Gets a Digital Release Date

Love Hurts follows the story of Marvin Gable (Quan), a successful real estate agent leading a normal life. Unbeknownst to people around him, he was a former hitman for “The Company” whose past is catching up to him. Aside from Quan, the cast also includes Ariana DeBose, as Rose, a lawyer who stole from “The Company,” Daniel Wu as Alvin Gable, Marvin’s estranged brother who runs “The Company,” Lio Tipton as Ashley, Marvin’s depressed assistant and Sean Astin as Cliff Cussick, Marvin’s boss, mentor and friend among others.

When the trailer dropped, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. The post was flooded with positive comments. One fan wrote, “I’m up for anything Ke Huy Quan is in and this looks like he’s having fun.” Another commented, “I will watch literally anything with this guy in it. His on screen presence is outstanding. Looking forward to this.”

Love Hurts | Universal Picture UK

However, it seemed that fans’ enthusiasm did not translate into profits, as the movie only grossed $16 million worldwide, against a budget of $18 million. Critics also gave the movie low scores and negative reviews.

Now, the movie is set for a digital release. According to Universal Pictures, starting February 25, Love Hurts will be available to rent or buy, and it will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 1, according to Screen Rant. While an early digital release is usually seen as a sign that the studio is doubting Quan’s ability to lead a movie, more and more people are opting to watch new releases via streaming. Hopefully, Love Hurts will benefit from streaming profits.