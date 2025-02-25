Kendrick Lamar Takes Over Billboard Hot 100’s Top Three Spots, Making Chart History

In an impressive sweep, Kendrick Lamar has grabbed the top three spots on Billboard’s Hot 100, becoming just the fourth artist to pull this off more than once.

His song “Luther,” featuring SZA, shot up to number one, while “Not Like Us” landed at number two. “TV Off,” his team-up with Lefty Gunplay, grabbed the third spot. This matches his earlier success from December 2024.

By hitting this milestone twice, Lamar joins a small group of music giants. The Beatles did it first in 1964, holding the top spots for five weeks straight. Drake has done it three times since 2021, while Swift hit the same number after her first triple-play in 2022.

The rise of “Not Like Us” was especially impressive, jumping 13 spots to grab its third separate week at No. 1. These tracks come from Lamar’s newest album, GNX.

This kind of chart domination is still uncommon. Ariana Grande is the only other artist to hold all three top spots, though she’s done it just once and could soon join this exclusive club of repeat achievers.