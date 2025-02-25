Kristin Juszczyk Redefines NFL Fashion with ‘Off Season’ as Celebrities Embrace Bold Styles

Kristin Juszczyk is making waves in the NFL fashion scene with her brand ‘Off Season,’ known for its stylish unisex jackets representing teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Her influence is growing, thanks to high-profile fans like Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, who have been spotted donning her designs.

Juszczyk’s impact on sports fashion was a hot topic in the latest episode of Kylie Kelce’s podcast Not Gonna Lie. In the episode, Kylie and Kristin discussed the bold fashion choices of Travis Kelce, whose outfits frequently make headlines.

Kristin remarked, “Travis wears those tiny sunglasses sometimes. He’s very fashionable. I could never pull off those little triangular sunglasses, but he looks amazing in them.”

The podcast also highlighted the growing intersection of NFL culture and fashion, showcasing how figures like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are intertwining sports and entertainment. Their relationship has introduced new, younger audiences to NFL games, particularly Kansas City Chiefs matchups, drawing attention from Swift’s dedicated fanbase.

Kylie praised Travis’ authenticity in his fashion choices, emphasizing that his confidence is what truly sets him apart. As Kristin Juszczyk continues to influence NFL fashion and pop culture, her brand ‘Off Season’ is redefining game-day style for fans everywhere.