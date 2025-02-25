Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet: Hollywood’s Hot Romance

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples, keeping fans guessing and intrigued since rumors first began swirling in 2023. While the two didn’t make a public appearance together until September of that year, they’ve been pretty open about their relationship since, regularly spotted enjoying date nights, attending award shows together, and supporting one another during important family moments.

The drama between Kylie and her previous on-again, off-again relationship with rapper Travis Scott came to a halt in early January 2023. A source told Us Weekly at the time, “Kylie and Travis are off again. They were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there. This has happened so many times before; they’re known to be on again, off again but always remain friends and great co-parents.”

That same month, Kylie and Timothée were both spotted attending the Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris, sparking fresh rumors. By April, things heated up when a tipster spilled the tea to DeuxMoi, revealing that Timothée and Kylie were an item, saying, “Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl…Kylie Jenner.” The buzz continued when other sources shared details about their possible appearance at Coachella, and soon after, TMZ published photos of Kylie’s black Range Rover parked outside Timothée’s mansion in Beverly Hills. Page Six also reported that the pair were seen having a “secret date” at Tito’s Tacos in Los Angeles.

Though they kept things casual at first, Entertainment Tonight confirmed the romance, quoting a source who said, “They’re keeping things casual at this point and not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes. It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

In September, the couple made their public debut at Beyoncé’s birthday concert, a moment Kylie felt confident about. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Kylie felt comfortable stepping out with Timothée” at the concert and the US Open, adding that Kylie feels she can truly be herself with him and is happy in the relationship. Timothée’s family-oriented nature also brought them closer, and her friends and family reportedly think he’s great and love seeing her so happy.

The couple’s relationship continued to develop, and in October 2023, Timothée opened up about the media attention surrounding their romance in an interview with GQ. When asked about his privacy, he said, “I can’t say that this stuff doesn’t matter, because my intense fandom has led me to where I am.” He also joked about celebrities asking for privacy, comparing it to a South Park episode where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle go on a “Worldwide Privacy Tour” while making public appearances.

By January 2024, Kylie and Timothée attended the Golden Globes together, though they didn’t walk the red carpet as a couple. However, cameras captured them sharing a kiss at their table. Fast forward to February 2025, the couple was spotted together at the Berlin Film Festival, where fans noticed Kylie affectionately stroking Timothée’s face. Later, they made another appearance at the BAFTAs, where they were seen being cute in the front row.

Their love story has certainly captured the public’s attention, and it’s clear that Kylie and Timothée are enjoying their time together—whether keeping things low-key or making public appearances that fans can’t get enough of.

