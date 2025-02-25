Kylie Jenner Mourns Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, Covers Funeral Costs

Kylie Jenner attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Kylie Jenner is heartbroken over the loss of someone very close to her. According to a report from PEOPLE, the beauty mogul is “shocked” by the sudden passing of her longtime hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero.

Guerrero’s family announced his passing on Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 23. He was just 34 years old.

“Jesus’ death hit her hard,” an insider told PEOPLE about Jenner’s reaction. “She is shocked and very upset. Still, she’s doing everything she can to be supportive and aid his family, including financially.”

The source added, “As upset as she feels, she knows it’s so much worse for his family. She doesn’t want them to stress about money. She’s taking care of expenses, including those associated with his funeral.”

Guerrero had been Jenner’s go-to hairstylist for years, working with her on countless occasions. His talent also brought him other A-list clients, including Jenner’s sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, as well as stars like Katy Perry, Rosalía, Demi Moore, Charli XCX, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, and Lisa of BLACKPINK.

On Feb. 23, Guerrero’s family shared the heartbreaking news of his passing through a series of Instagram Stories, posting a touching tribute. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

“Our family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support during this hard time. Jesus was the brightest light, we have never doubted that he touched the hearts and lives of everyone he came across,” they wrote, alongside a photo of Guerrero sitting on a beach.

The statement continued, “We have fallen into tears repeatedly reminiscing and wondering what we could have done differently to still have him with us.”

In another post, featuring an image of Guerrero hugging a tree, his family expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love. “Seeing everyone’s loving posts fills and tears our hearts all at once. If anyone has videos or photos they’d like to send to us through here, we’d love every frame.”

A final tribute, accompanied by a photo of Guerrero walking the streets of Paris, read, “I don’t know how the world will go on without his light, but I know he’ll give us the strength to push past any obstacle. RIP Jesus. We all love you.”

Guerrero’s younger sister, Gris, created a GoFundMe page in his honor, revealing that he had passed “suddenly and unexpectedly.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven,” she wrote. “He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more.”

As of Feb. 25, the fundraiser had surpassed its $80,000 goal, raising over $95,000. Gris has since disabled new donations, as the support from friends, family, and fans has been overwhelming.

