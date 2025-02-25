Singer Takes Down Cover of Unreleased Taylor Swift Song After Copyright Concerns

A cover of Taylor Swift’s unreleased song Need by artist Steven Wilmot generated significant buzz among fans before it was removed just six days after being posted online. Wilmot shared his rendition on TikTok on February 13, crediting Taylor as the writer and producer on music platforms.

The situation also fueled rumors that Need might be a vault song from Taylor Swift’s Lover album, with fans speculating that she had given away the track.

In a statement on TikTok, Wilmot said he took the song down “due to all the issues with the song having incorrect credits and some people criticizing it for the artwork cover.”

The controversy intensified as fans documented the lyrics of Need, confirming they matched Wilmot’s version, which led to speculation about the song’s authenticity and Swift’s involvement.

“For songs that have been recorded and released, there is a compulsory mechanical license,” says Janice Jackson, the owner of Travelers Hollow Music in Nashville. However, covering an unreleased song like Need violates copyright laws, as it requires a direct license from the rights holder, not just a mechanical license.

This incident underscores the complexities of music licensing, particularly for unpublished works that aren’t protected by compulsory licensing provisions.

Due to ongoing negativity and speculation, Wilmot ultimately decided to take the cover down permanently.