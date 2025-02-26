Ayo Edebiri in Talks for Live-Action ‘Barney’ Film
Ayo Edebiri might be bringing her talents to the world of Barney! The award-winning actress is reportedly in talks to write the screenplay and star in the upcoming live-action Barney film, according to Variety.
The movie is being developed by A24, Mattel Films, and Daniel Kaluuya’s production company, 59% Productions. While Kaluuya is producing the film, sources say he won’t be appearing on screen.
A24 and 59% Productions are teaming up with Mattel Films, which owns the Barney franchise, to bring this project to life. Overseeing the film for Mattel Films are Kevin McKeon, Andrew Scannell, and Robbie Brenner, while Kaluuya and Rowan Riley represent 59% Productions.
So far, details about the long-awaited film remain under wraps. However, Mattel’s chief franchise officer, Josh Silverman, previously told Variety that the movie will take a different approach than Max’s new animated Barney reboot. “We’re very much hand in glove and in concert,” he said.
“And Robbie Brenner, who leads our film division, who’s just incredible, she and I spent a ton of time together talking about this. We want to have a clear narrative. In the case here, the Barney film will be what it’s ultimately going to be, and this show, we felt that, we want to remain consistent to the authenticity. That’s really, really important. If it’s not authentic, we’re not going to do it. We want to remain consistent to the authenticity, the DNA of Barney, but we also want to modernize.”
For now, fans will have to wait and see what fresh take this beloved purple dinosaur gets in his big-screen return!