Country Music Hall of Fame Features Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Items

Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame opened a display featuring key pieces from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The exhibit includes her sparkly purple cupcake dress and a one-of-a-kind koi fish guitar.

Swift’s fans can travel to Nashville to see this collection from her massive world tour. The sparkly purple outfit, worn during “Speak Now” performances, is the main attraction.

The purple dress became even more meaningful after Swift announced Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) in Nashville. This outfit choice coincided with the big news during the tour.

The display features items from 151 shows held around the world. One standout piece is her fish-decorated guitar, which she used to play “Long Live” in packed stadiums.

Each concert had its special moments. A Philadelphia security guard went viral on TikTok during “Bad Blood.” Taylor Lautner showed off a backflip at the “I Can See You” video premiere. In Munich, fans turned a nearby hill into an impromptu viewing area, earning an acknowledgment from Swift during her show.

Weather added excitement to certain shows. A rainy night at Gillette Stadium matched Swift’s first rainy show there 10 years ago, making for a full-circle moment.

Parade shared social media posts showing museum visitors tearing up at the displays. Fans are now requesting a traveling version of the exhibit. They’re hoping these special tour items will come to their cities.

Inside the museum, every carefully chosen item helps tell the story of this record-breaking tour. The staff set everything up to show visitors how Swift’s music has evolved over time.