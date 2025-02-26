Drake Postpones Remaining Shows in Australia and New Zealand

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Moving problems forced Drake to scrap four big shows on his “Anita Max Win Tour” across Australia and New Zealand. The stage equipment was too difficult to transport between venues in time. Fans in Brisbane, Sydney, and Auckland won’t get to see Drake perform on March 4, 7, 15, and 16. His team is working hard to set new dates for these shows.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” stated Drake’s team.

TMZ reports, “The set for Drake’s concerts is massive and it would have been super difficult to haul around all that equipment between those cities, which are far apart, in that space of time.”

The tour kicked off in Perth on February 4, but the huge stage setup led to unexpected problems. Moving the massive amount of gear between cities became a real challenge. People can keep their tickets for the new dates or get their money back if they can’t make it to the rescheduled shows.

Today’s concert transport has to follow tight rules. Digital tracking systems monitor every hour drivers spend on the road, making it hard to adjust when things go wrong.

Timing is crucial when teams set up and take down these huge shows. If one thing gets delayed, it affects everything down the line.

While the tour was supposed to wrap up in Auckland on March 16, the crew is now trying to find new dates. They want to make sure every ticket holder gets the complete show experience.

