Historic T’s Restaurant Augusta Property Listed for Sale at $1.5 Million After Fire

After a destructive kitchen fire in September 2020, T’s Restaurant, an Augusta landmark, is up for sale at $1.5 million. The once-busy restaurant now sits empty after almost 75 years of serving customers.

“I’ve had a lot of interest,” Justin Bolin of VanderMorgan Realty in Martinez told The Augusta Chronicle. “As a matter of fact, my lunch appointment today was with some commercial guys looking to do a multi-use on the property. It’s suited for so many different functions and purposes.”

The journey began when Harry G. Fulcher and wife Ostelle chose Miller’s Pond for their first spot. Six years later, they relocated to keep up with Augusta’s industrial growth, opening where factory workers needed quick, good meals.

The name came from Fulcher’s childhood — inspired by local teacher T. Harry Garrett and playful sibling nicknames that grew into something more.

While the main building remains closed, their food truck continues operating, serving meals and handling catering events. This sale signals a new chapter for the local favorite that opened its doors in 1946.

Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.