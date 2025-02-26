Meghan Markle Reportedly Dropped by WME

Meghan Markle just can’t catch a break! After being involved in a trademark dispute for her lifestyle brand “As Ever” which she rebranded from American Riviera, and a plagiarism issue with a Spanish town over her company logo, which bears a striking resemblance to the village’s traditional coat of arms, rumors are now circulating that the talent agency WME dropped Markle as a client.

Did WME Agency Drop Meghan Markle?

Ahead of the release date of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, several news outlets reported that WME dropped the Duchess of Sussex as a client.

Page Six reported that according to an industry insider, the talent agency dropped Markle because “she was too demanding” and “difficult to work with.” The Duchess also has not had any meetings with WME’s Ari Emanuel since January 2024.

However, a representative from the agency debunked the rumor and said, “WME continues to represent Meghan and Archewell,” according to In Touch Weekly. Archewell is a non-profit organization that she runs with her husband, Prince Harry.

Did Meghan Markle Rip Off Pamela Anderson?

Aside from rumors circulating that her talent agency stopped representing her, viewers are now pointing out the similarities between her show and Pamela Anderson’s new cooking show, Pamela’s Cooking with Love. Anderson’s promotional video for her show was released in October 2024, while the trailer for With Love, Meghan was released a month ago.

Daily Mail enumerated the similarities between the two, including both actresses walking in a garden looking at the produce and inviting chefs, family, and friends into the kitchen. There are even similarities in the dialogue, with Anderson saying, “I just always have wanted to take things to another level” while Markle says, “I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it.”

See the two trailers below.

@better.homes.and.gardens Our radiant September cover star, PamelaAnderson, just released her new cookbook, I Love You: Recipes from the Heart, yesterday! To celebrate, we’re sharing an exclusive look at the trailer for Pamela’s new cooking series, ‘Cooking with Love,’ premiering in 2025 🧺🥑🍅 ♬ original sound - Better Homes & Gardens

With love, Meghan | Official trailer | Netflix

Even the title of the two shows both have their names and “with love” in the title. Anderson revealed the name of her show in February 2023, while Markle revealed hers at the same time as the release of the trailer.

Over on X, social media users have been tweeting about the similarities. One wrote, “If you watch the trailer for Pamela’s new show, it’s a more authentic version of what Meghan was trying to achieve & it looks as though Meghan has copied everything! The trailers are so similar it’s freaky.”

Another user tweeted, “Pamela is highlighting the people with talent that she is eager to learn from, Markle is high-jacking the talent of others and passing it off as all her own ideas!”