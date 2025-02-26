Sabrina Carpenter’s Best ‘The Nanny’-Inspired Looks

Sabrina Carpenter is bringing back a beloved ‘90s fashion icon—none other than The Nanny’s Fran Fine! The singer has been channeling the character’s bold and glamorous style, paying tribute to the unforgettable wardrobe of Fran Drescher’s sitcom persona.

Carpenter’s first nod to Fran Fine came in December 2024 when she stepped out in New York City for an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Fans immediately recognized her outfit—a vintage 1990s Lillie Rubin ensemble featuring a black blazer and mini skirt with leopard print accents, plus a matching beret and pumps. Even her structured handbag mirrored the one Fran carried in the show’s very first episode, making the tribute even more special.

This wasn’t just a one-time homage. At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, Carpenter rocked an archival Bob Mackie dress that Madonna famously wore to the 1991 Academy Awards. The same silver, form-fitting gown appeared in The Nanny’s first season when Fran Fine had her own My Fair Lady-inspired moment, blending elegance with her signature over-the-top flair.

Most recently, Carpenter paid tribute again at the 2025 Grammy Awards, stepping out in a vintage Hervé Léger Spring/Summer 1997 gown—the same off-the-shoulder, striped blue-and-white dress Fran wore in Season 3.

And guess what? Fran Drescher loves it.

At the 2025 SAG Awards on February 23, the actress and SAG-AFTRA president told Netflix red carpet host Nicky Campbell that she was “flattered” by Carpenter’s style choices.

“I’m very honored and flattered and I’m a fan of hers,” Drescher said in a TikTok video. “It says a lot about her. I think she’s totally cool and is very retro in many ways, and the fact that she’s picked up on The Nanny and The Nanny style is kudos to her, and I’m extremely flattered.”

“She had style, she had flair, she was there That’s how she became the Nanny!”

After all, The Nanny wasn’t just a hit show—it was a fashion statement. The sitcom followed Fran Fine, a flashy but lovable woman from Flushing, Queens, who unexpectedly became the nanny for a wealthy Broadway producer’s three kids. Over six seasons (1993-1999), the show’s sharp humor, heartwarming moments, and jaw-dropping outfits made it a cultural phenomenon. Even the Emmy Awards took notice, with the show earning 12 nominations—including one for Fran’s iconic wardrobe.

Now, with Sabrina Carpenter bringing those unforgettable looks back into the spotlight, one thing is clear: The Nanny‘s fashion legacy is alive and thriving!

