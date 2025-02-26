Zoë Kravitz on Ex Channing Tatum: ‘I Care for Him Very Much’

Zoë Kravitz opened up about her relationship with Channing Tatum, months after they called off their engagement. It seems there’s no bad blood between the exes, and Kravitz even said she still cares deeply for Tatum.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s Personal and Professional Relationship

Tatum and Kravitz met in January 2021 on the set of Kravitz’s directorial film Blink Twice, initially titled P-ssy Island.

In an interview with Elle, Kravitz said, “I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much. Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened.”

She added, “I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

Her Elle interview isn’t the first time the Big Little Lies actress complimented Tatum. In a December interview with Variety, Kravitz said, “Channing was the first person I thought of for Slater King… I knew that the character needed to be somebody who we think we trust, especially because you don’t believe Naomi is getting on that plane if it’s someone who is immediately insidious. I wanted to weaponize his charisma.”

Even though she still cares for Tatum, a reconciliation doesn’t seem to be in the cards since Tatum has been rumored to be romancing Australian model Inka Williams, according to The Australian Business Journal. Meanwhile, Kravitz sparked dating rumors with The Recruit actor Noah Centineo after they were seen leaving musician Danielle Haim’s birthday party together, per The Cut.

What’s Next for Kravitz?

Zoë Kravitz is set to appear in Caught Stealing, a crime thriller film directed by Darren Aronofsky, based on the book of the same name written by Charlie Huston. Caught Stealing follows the story of a former baseball player who finds himself immersed in criminality, set in New York in the 1990s. Aside from her, the cast also includes Austin Butler, Matt Smith, and Regina King. The movie is set to be released on August 29.

Kravitz also gave an update about her show Big Little Lies. She said, “Everyone wants to do it, and we’re like, ‘Call us and tell us when and where.’” She added that filming could even start soon, saying, “That would be amazing if that could happen this year — I would be over the moon,” per Daily Mail.



Big Little Lies is an HBO series based on Liane Moriarty’s novel about four mothers dealing with friendship, motherhood, and domestic violence. It also stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, and Laura Dern.