Augusta Kicks Off First Mardi Gras Event With Festival This Weekend

It won't quite be like New Orleans, but Augusta has some Mardi Gras events on tap this weekend.

A taste of New Orleans comes to Augusta as the city launches its first-ever Mardi Gras celebration. Local transplants Christina and Alvin Watson bring their hometown vibe to this festival.

The fun starts with a dazzling Masquerade Ball at Julian Smith Casino on Friday, Feb. 28. Partygoers can grab tickets ranging from $50 for single entry to $450 for group tables that fit eight.

The Mardi Gras parade kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m. when floats and marchers parade through downtown. This fresh take on tradition blends carnival spirit with cancer awareness, using the classic purple, green, and gold to represent different cancer types — from childhood to pancreatic and liver.

After the street party wraps up, the Fat Tuesday Food and Music Festival takes over Augusta Commons from 3-8 p.m. Adults pay $15 to get in, while kids under 13 can enter for just $5 or for free by bringing a canned good.

