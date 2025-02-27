Harry Styles Won’t Join One Direction Reunion at 2025 BRIT Awards Tribute to Liam Payne

Harry Styles has turned down the chance to join the planned One Direction reunion at next year’s BRIT Awards—an event set to honor Liam Payne.

“The tribute to Liam at this year’s awards show has caused a real buzz and speculation that the remaining One Direction bandmates could finally come back together again on stage,” said sources close to the band to Retropop Magazine.

The BRIT Awards show will feature heartfelt performances, a highlight reel of memories, and orchestral pieces. The guys hadn’t seen each other since they got together to say goodbye to Payne, which got people talking about them possibly reuniting on stage.

Before going their separate ways in 2016, the band picked up seven BRIT Awards. They grabbed both Single of the Year and Artist Video of the Year during their peak.

Fans were hoping to watch Styles perform with Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan. Those hopes now look like they won’t become a reality.

Since leaving the band, Styles has taken off in his solo career. His solo album “Harry’s House” dominated the 65th Grammy Awards, taking home two major awards.

People close to the situation say Styles wants to keep focusing on his own path. His success as a solo artist, with multiple Grammy and BRIT Awards, shows he’s headed in a different direction. He doesn’t want fans to think he’s lost confidence in his solo career by agreeing to a reunion.

While he was doing his own thing, Payne had his own successes too. His songs “Strip That Down” with Quavo and “For You” featuring Rita Ora both got noticed by BRIT Award judges.