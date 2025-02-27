Historic Bobby Jones Estate in Atlanta, Where Augusta National Was Born, Lists for $9.795 Million

A statue of Bobby Jones is seen outside the clubhouse the Atlanta Athletic Club.

The Atlanta home where Bobby Jones first dreamed up Augusta National Golf Club and The Masters is now up for sale at $9.795 million. Sitting on 6.4 acres, the property features a six-bedroom main house, guest quarters, and a swimming pool.

Golf enthusiasts have a chance to own a slice of the sport’s history connected to one of its legendary players. The timing coincides with preparations for this year’s Masters.

Along with the main residence, the property also includes a guest house and historic garage.

