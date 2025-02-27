Historic Bobby Jones Estate in Atlanta, Where Augusta National Was Born, Lists for $9.795 Million
The Atlanta home where Bobby Jones first dreamed up Augusta National Golf Club and The Masters is now up for sale at $9.795 million. Sitting on 6.4 acres, the property features a six-bedroom main house, guest quarters, and a swimming pool.
Golf enthusiasts have a chance to own a slice of the sport’s history connected to one of its legendary players. The timing coincides with preparations for this year’s Masters.
Along with the main residence, the property also includes a guest house and historic garage.
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.