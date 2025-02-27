Things To Do in Augusta This Weekend: Feb. 28-March 2

Augusta offers vibrant events celebrating culture, creativity, and community. Whether you want to connect with others or enjoy unique local experiences, Augusta has something to enjoy. Here’s a look at some top things to do in Augusta, Georgia, this weekend.

2025 Men of Augusta Men’s Conference

What: Men of Augusta Men’s Conference

Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., and Saturday, March 1, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to noon (doors open 30 minutes before start time)

Abilene Baptist Church – Martinez Campus, 3917 Washington Road, Martinez, Georgia

General Admission $25 and VIP $50

The second annual Men of Augusta Men’s Conference brings together men from across the area for a weekend of inspiration and encouragement. Enjoy a VIP experience with access to a BBQ dinner, meet and greet opportunities with special guests, and reserved seating for an unforgettable event focused on personal growth and connection. Don’t miss this chance to be part of an uplifting community gathering in Augusta.

Fat Tuesday Food & Music Festival

What: Fat Tuesday Food & Music Festival

Saturday, March 1, 2025, from 3 to 8 p.m.

Augusta Common, 836 Reynolds St., Augusta

Adults $10 and Children 10 and under $5 without a canned good/perishable food item or free with a canned good/perishable food item

Join the celebration at Augusta’s first Fat Tuesday Food & Music Festival, presented by Bike Bike Baby and community partners. After the Mardi Gras parade, enjoy a vibrant atmosphere filled with live music, food vendors serving New Orleans-inspired dishes, nonfood vendors, activities, and plenty of great vibes. It’s the perfect way to continue the Mardi Gras festivities and experience the spirit of the season in downtown Augusta.

Legends of Laughter

What: Legends of Laughter

Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.)

Bell Auditorium, 712 Telfair St., Augusta

Tickets start at $63

Get ready for a night of nonstop laughter with “Legends of Laughter,” featuring a star-studded lineup of comedy legends: Guy Torry, Sommore, Don DC Curry, Special K, Lavell Crawford, and Poncere. Join these comedic powerhouses for a memorable evening.

Other Events

This weekend in Augusta, you can explore various exciting events that celebrate culture, art, and history. From a vibrant parade to a showcase of local talent and a stylish fashion event, there’s something to enjoy across the city. These are some of the top happenings:

Augusta Mardi Gras Parade : Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 1 p.m. in Downtown Augusta

Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 1 p.m. in Downtown Augusta The Annual Winter Art Showcase : Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Gallery, 535 Telfair St., Augusta

Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Gallery, 535 Telfair St., Augusta Black History Month Fashion Show: Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maxwell Theatre, 2500 Walton Way, Augusta

