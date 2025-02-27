TikTok Star Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” Reaches 304 Million Streams as Music Career Takes Shape

By August 2024, “Diet Pepsi” by Addison Rae reached 304 million streams, showing her successful jump from social media persona to budding musician. People in the music world have been watching the star’s transformation closely.

Back in 2019, Rae blew up on TikTok as part of the Hype House crew. Her 2016 “Vroom Vroom” EP, made with SOPHIE, really clicked with fans. She even brought Rae on stage to perform during her recent Madison Square Garden show. Rae also tried her hand at acting in the 2021 remake of “She’s All That.”

Currently, she’s been leaning into club-ready music. This comes through in both “Diet Pepsi” and “Aquamarine,” which dropped in October. “High Fashion,” her newest song, grabbed 7 million streams in just 12 days. The video brings back Y2K party vibes, showing how far she’s come from her social media roots.

She hit a new level through her team-up with Charli XCX. Their March 2024 “Von Dutch” remix got people talking about Rae’s singing chops, bringing in fresh fans. The Charli XCX link is a pretty big deal.

The Tufts Daily reporter Olivia Zambrano wrote, “Charli bragged about Rae’s perfectly pitched scream in a TikTok posted the day of the remix’s release. Charli emphasized that the unexpected scream was filmed in one take — and they didn’t know it was coming.”

This summer, Charli XCX dropped her “Brat” album, to huge success, packing venues while touring with Troye Sivan. Charli XCX’s collabs with Kim Petras and Rina Sawayama made her even more popular. This impact earned her Billboard’s Powerhouse Award at their Women In Music event.

The 2025 Grammy Awards turned into a big night for women artists this year, with Rae getting the nomination for Best Remixed Recording for “Von Dutch.” This was a first for the musician. SZA, Billie Eilish, and Sabrina Carpenter took home the biggest awards of the night, though.