Chappell Roan & Elton John Deliver Iconic ‘Pink Pony Club’ Duet at Oscars Party

The 97th Academy Awards may have wrapped up, but the real magic was just getting started at the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Party. As one of the most anticipated events of the night, it was about to deliver an unforgettable performance from none other than Grammy-winning artist Chappell Roan. And let’s be real—Elton John teaming up with Chappell on stage? That’s the kind of legendary moment fans dream of.

Held at West Hollywood Park, the star-studded affair brought together a mix of artists, actors, and industry insiders, all packed into the largest of three rooms, buzzing with excitement. According to Billboard, following an introduction and heartfelt thank you from Elton John himself, Roan took the stage at 9:10 PM, launching into an electrifying set with “Femininomenon” and “Naked in Manhattan.”

“Can you believe it?” Roan asked the crowd. “We’re at a dog park behind The Abbey.” She later paid tribute to the iconic gay bar for inspiring her breakout hit “Pink Pony Club”—a song she had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform alongside John. Seated for the verses, he sprang to his feet for the chorus, belting it out while donning a sparkling pink cowboy hat placed on his head by Roan herself. His reaction? A joyful, “Yeah, baby!”

“I would just like to say thank you, Elton, for believing in ‘Pink Pony Club.’ He played it first, y’all. And I’m so grateful that you would have me here,” Roan said, visibly emotional as she held John’s hand and wiped away a tear. She also took a moment to recognize the significance of the night, adding, “You have sacrificed so much for the queer community, and you made it so I could be the artist I could be.”

The moment was on John’s Instagram, where a clip showed him passionately playing the piano while Roan danced and sang beside him. He even doubled down on the pink cowboy hat as they performed her fan-favorite track.

Captioning the post, John wrote, “Sharing this moment together at #EJAFOscars was nothing short of magical 💖 For one night, we transformed West Hollywood Park into our own Pink Pony Club – a space filled with love and community, where everyone can be unapologetically themselves ✨.”

And honestly, after giving us that collaboration with Dua Lipa on “Cold Heart” in 2021, Elton already had us in a chokehold. The thought of a full-blown Chappell Roan x Elton John collab? It would be nothing short of legendary.

